The New England Patriots’ defensive interior took a hit against the New York Jets, which influenced their practice-squad elevation a week later.

The Patriots called up defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. on Saturday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, giving them some added depth for their Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

New England saw both Davon Godchaux and Daniel Ekuale go down in Week 3, with Godchaux leaving in the second quarter with an ankle injury and Ekuale suffering a torn bicep being lost for the season just one play prior. The Patriots went out and signed Manny Jones to their practice squad during the week, but made Pharms the elevation for what has the potential to be his first NFL game.

It’s been a long road to the league for Pharms, who attended three schools (Sacramento City College, Delta Junior College, Friends University) before playing in the USFL and spending a season on New England’s practice squad.

There’s a chance his elevation results in an inactive designation, with Godchaux and Christian Barmore (knee) both listed as questionable.

The Patriots look to move to .500 on Sunday when they take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.