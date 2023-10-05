Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski thinks Mac Jones could be out as the New England Patriots starting quarterback if he has another performance like the past Sunday against the Cowboys.

On his Wednesday appearance on the “Up & Adams Show,” Gronkowski suggested Jones may have a short leash as the starting QB based on mistakes he made against Dallas and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s comments regarding Jones’ performance.

“He didn’t want to go too hard on Mac Jones but he wanted to go hard as possible,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “He wanted to kind of throw him under the bus but he kind of didn’t want to because it’s your player. You don’t want to lose confidence in them.”

Gronkowski added he believed Jones was aware of the expectations heading into the game and they were simple — be mistake-free.

“I would say there was definitely some mistakes that Mac Jones has made that was probably bought brought up throughout the week on not to make those mistakes,” he said. “And when you make mistakes that are brought up throughout the week, coach Belichick gets really frustrated with you.”

How will the Mac Jones situation end? @RobGronkowski has thoughts. pic.twitter.com/RueN1FdTMH — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 4, 2023

But Gronkowski wasn’t just talking about the embarrassing blowout loss to the Cowboys, he brought up games from last season.

“(Jones) got benched last year and Bailey Zappe went in. He just got benched (Sunday) when they were playing the Cowboys, and that’s strike two,” Gronkowski said. “So, if he gets benched again and he makes another mistake that they’ve been going over throughout the week … he’s going to get benched a third time, and that will be strike three and he will officially be out as the quarterback of the New England Patriots.”

Adams asked Gronkowski if this was a rule Belichick truly had implemented within the Patriots or if it was just his perception of the situation.

“You can give a leaner take. Sometimes there’s players, one strike you’re out. Sometimes there’s players there’s five strikes you’re out,” Gronkowski explained. “It depends on where you were drafted. What you have done for the organization throughout the years.”

The former tight end said he personally loves Jones and thinks he’s a great quarterback.

“(Belichick) is going to give (Jones) a good amount of chances before he truly benches him,” he said. “As long as Mac Jones is showing week in and week out that he wants to improve. But eventually, he’s going to have to bench him if he keeps making silly mistakes and causing them games.”

That’s a brutal take from Gronkowski, especially since he added that he received about 10 strikes himself from Belichick.