Bruins Goaltender Bromance Shows Love Even Through In-Game Distance

Fans of the Bruins have become accustomed to seeing Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark hug it out on the ice following a Boston win.

Across the league, no other goalie tandem shares the relationship Swayman and Ullamrk have.

So, what happens when one of them is actually on the ice, defending the Bruins’ goal?

During a recent episode on the “What Chaos!” show, the goaltending duo shared how their bromance survives game time.

“I can always look over to the bench and see him,” Ullmark said. “When I’m sitting on the bench, I can look on the ice and get lost in his eyes.”

Even though they can’t play games together because of their position, the Bruins netminders have an unbreakable bond.

“Spiritually we’re there,” Ullmark added.

As Ullmark spoke, Swayman smiled sheepishly before interjecting his thoughts.

“Yeah, I miss him,” Swayman said. “But we have those TV timeouts, so that’s easy to do and we have our rituals. I thought of a bunch of jokes last year so I was preoccupied during games.”

Swayman alluded to the type of jokes but didn’t disclose any of them on the show.

“It’s just stuff that we kinda do to keep each other engaged and not engaged,” Swayman explained.

“Because sometimes you get a little bit too focused, too zoned in and you got to broaden your horizon a little bit,” Ullmark added. “… Sometimes it’s better to have a little bit of a laugh about it than be sour about it and we know each other that sometimes when you get to the bench it’s better to just be quiet.”

Ullmark said that the duo understands each other and knows when they need to leave the other alone or force them to talk about what’s happening on the ice.

The love extends to the game-winning hug, even if the Bruins’ medical staff has warned the duo to tone it down. Swayman and Ullmark have wrapped their padded arms around each other 12 times this season with each goalie victorious in six contests.

The next opportunity for a hug won’t be until Saturday night when the Bruins host the Canadiens at TD Garden for Montreal’s only trip to Boston this season,