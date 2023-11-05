The win streak came to an end for the Bruins who lost their first game in thirty-two days on Saturday night in a 5-4 Atlantic Division battle with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins started off the scoring with two early first-period goals before the Red Wings would tie the game with two straight goals of their own. One late in the first, one in the second, both on the power play. A momentum-changing goal from the Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk line in the second period gave Boston a 3-2 lead, but the B’s could not contain Detroit as they would tie it up once again in the third off a Dylan Larkin goal. The Red Wings would control the rest of the game from that point forward, tallying two more goals and handing the Bruins their first loss in regulation this year.

Despite ending the night with five shots on goal and being on the ice for two out of four Bruins goals, Brad Marchand saw his four-game point streak come to an end in the loss as well.

