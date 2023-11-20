The Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 102-100 at FedExForum on Sunday to extend their winning streak to six games.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 11-2 on the season, while the Grizzles fell to 3-10 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics faced the Grizzlies for the first time since the three-team deal brought Kristaps Poringis to Boston and sent Marcus Smart to Memphis.

Smart was unable to play in the matchup against his former team due to a left ankle injury he suffered on Tuesday night in the In-Season Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Celtics took advantage of the short-handed Grizzlies.

In a hard-fought game, the Celtics and Grizzlies traded baskets and leads throughout the game with Boston eventually coming off with the two-point win after preventing Memphis from tying the game when Porzingis blocked Ziaire Williams’ 18-foot shot and time expired.

The Celtics and Grizzlies will meet in Boston on Feb. 4 when Boston hosts Memphis at TD Garden.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Porzingis led the Celtics with 26 points, eight rebounds and six blocks — including one at the buzzer to stop the Grizzlies from tying the game.

— Tatum finished the night with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes played.

Steal leads to slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/i9HPPUvggy — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2023

–Hauser led all reserves off the bench with 15 points including going five for seven from beyond the three-point arc.

UP NEXT

The Celtics wrap up their four-game road trip on Monday night when they travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. Tipoff from Spectrum Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.