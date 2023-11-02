Celtics Unveil New ‘City Edition’ Uniforms Honoring Origin Of Game

The Boston Celtics unveiled the new “City Edition” uniform the team will wear throughout the 2023-24 NBA campaign.

The uniform honors the origin of basketball in Springfield, Mass., as well as the dedication to artisanship that has been a regional point of pride for centuries, the Celtics wrote in a statement.

The Celtics will represent the jerseys in 15 games this season, the first of which is Nov. 10 when they host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.

Check out some of the images here, courtesy of the Celtics:

Jesse Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jesse Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Keith Sliney

Keith Sliney

As shared in the release, the City Edition uniforms feature:

— Beveled BOSTON wordmark on the front that takes inspiration from the façade of the YMCA in Springfield, Mass.

— Side panels on the jersey and shorts feature a basket weave effect which are embellished with a bar tack, a sewing technique used to reinforce a certain area of a garment. The bar tack most closely resembles the tacks used to fasten together a peach basket, and the woven elements illustrate the handmade craftsmanship, as well as the connection between New England and the game of basketball.

— Belt buckle that features a leather basketball design with a Celtics shamrock.

Fans will be able to purchase City Edition uniforms and an assortment of other products in the collection beginning Thursday.