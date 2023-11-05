Don’t Listen To Jonathan Vilma, Game-Costing Pick Not On Mac Jones

The New England Patriots crashed to 2-7 with a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders, capped off by a Jartavius Martin interception of Mac Jones.

While the pick will go down on that stat sheet for Jones, the New England quarterback did exactly what he needed to do on the play and put the ball right in the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The veteran receiver had the ball bounce off of his hands to Martin for the game-sealing turnover.

The interception came just a few plays after Smith-Schuster hauled in an athletic catch on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

On the FOX broadcast, Super Bowl XLIV champion and analyst Jonathan Vilma chastised Jones for what he believed was an ill-advised decision as the Patriots approached field-goal range in a three-point game. He did, however, recognize the ball escaping Smith-Schuster’s hands.

Fans on social media also disagreed with the former linebacker’s assessment:

Jonathan Vilma saying Mac Jones shouldn’t have even thrown that pass is top 10 dumbest things I’ve ever heard. Absolutely threads the needle and hits JuJu in both hands and he doesn’t catch it. Someone please get this dude off the air. Mind blown how dumb that was — Chris Henry 💡 (@RealChrisHenry) November 5, 2023

Completely disagree with Jonathan Vilma, this NEEDS to be a catch by JuJu. This is not forcing the issue, he put it right on his hands…pic.twitter.com/CT32JecG6r — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) November 5, 2023

Jonathan Vilma blaming Juju blatantly dropping a perfect pass on Mac is hilarious. #patriots — Mike Barsetti (@MikeBarsetti) November 5, 2023

Only Mac can get blamed for hitting his WR on the hands. Jonathan Vilma is not good at his job #Patriots — Mike (@MJ_OReillyy) November 5, 2023

Jones finished the day 24-of-44 through the air for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception.