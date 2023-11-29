If Mac Jones is going to get his career back on track, it isn’t going to be in New England.

We know it, you know it, the Patriots probably know it. Jones won’t admit it publicly but likely believes it, too.

But where could Jones go to get the fresh start he needs and deserves? Are there any logical trade partners that could give him a reasonable shot at becoming a starter again?

We’re not looking at a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who only would be playing Jones if disaster struck. We’re looking for franchises that either have no established starter on the books for 2024, or at least have some level of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

With that said, here are six ideal destinations for Jones and a couple of honorable mentions.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan’s admiration for Jones is well-documented. Shanahan reportedly wanted to select Jones third overall in 2021 but was overruled by San Fran’s front office. Now, he probably could get Jones at a huge discount. The 49ers’ starting QB job is Brock Purdy’s to lose, but there’s reason to believe that Jones — the rookie version of, him anyway, — could look just as good running Shanahan’s scheme. With Sam Darnold set to hit free agency this offseason, the 49ers could be looking for a new backup with greater upside.

Los Angeles Rams

Whether Sean McVay has any interest in Jones is unknown. However, you could make a similar case for the Rams as you could for the 49ers. Their coaching and scheme are top-notch, and they have some long-term uncertainty at quarterback. Matthew Stafford is past his prime, injury-prone and his contract carries some flexibility over the next few years. Jones could sit behind Stafford for a season while rebuilding his confidence and learning the Rams’ playbook.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings insist they’re all-in on re-signing Kirk Cousins this offseason, but should they be? He’s old, always comes up short in big games and will be coming off a torn Achilles. If nothing else, it’s hard to envision Minnesota making any long-term commitment to Cousins — and Josh Dobbs doesn’t look like the answer, either. The Vikings could give Jones competent offensive coaching, an opportunity to compete for the starting job and elite weapons to work with.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s possible the Bucs have seen enough from Baker Mayfield to commit to re-signing him during the offseason. But the reality is few would look at Mayfield right now and think he’s a franchise quarterback. Tampa appears headed for a full rebuild, and should explore all options at football’s most important position. Jones could get a chance to resurrect his career in his home state while playing in a low-pressure market. That could appeal to Jones on multiple levels, given all that’s happened to him in New England,

Atlanta Falcons

There’s no way Atlanta’s sold on Taylor Heinicke or Desmond Ridder. Plus, at this juncture, the Falcons might miss out on the draft slot required to pick their next quarterback. Atlanta’s overall franchise competence is questionable, but Jones nevertheless would get to work with real weapons in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

New York Giants

They’re a dark-horse candidate. Daniel Jones will be coming off a torn ACL next season and might not be franchise QB material. Mac Jones obviously hasn’t proven anything, either, but partnering with Brian Daboll could be just what he needs to regain his prior form. There are worse plans for the Giants than drafting a tackle, acquiring a stud receiver and setting up a Jones-vs.-Jones QB battle.

Honorable mentions: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders