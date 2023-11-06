The Giants won’t have Daniel Jones in the lineup when they host the Patriots on Nov. 26.

On Monday, New York head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran quarterback will miss the rest of the season, including his team’s Week 12 home matchup with New England.

With Tyrod Taylor also on injured reserve, the Patriots likely will face backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Giants also could add another experienced quarterback, like Colt McCoy.

Strangely, Jones missing the Week 12 game could be bad news for the Patriots and good news for the Giants.

The game could have huge ramifications for the 2024 NFL Draft order. New York in theory will find it more difficult to win, whereas New England likely will be favored at MetLife Stadium. Losing would be in the best interests of both franchises.

Through nine weeks, the Giants and Patriots held the Nos. 4 and 5 picks, respectively, in the 2024 draft.