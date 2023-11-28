Bill Belichick isn’t the only member of the Patriots with an uncertain NFL future.

It also remains to be seen what will happen with Mac Jones after New England’s miserable 2023 season. Jones looked like a potential franchise quarterback in his rookie campaign, but the downward spiral that followed has been alarming. And with the Patriots primed for a top pick in next year’s draft, it might be easy for the franchise to turn the page behind center in the spring.

But what does Jones prefer? During a WEEI radio appearance Monday, the 2021 first-round pick was asked if there’s a part of him that desires a fresh start.

“I mean, I’m good right now,” Jones said on “Jones & Mego.” “I really want to be the quarterback here. I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback in the NFL, and specifically for the Patriots. Like I said, I’ve got a lot of room to grow and everything, and I’m going to just continue to work hard and do all the things I can to put myself in a position to have success.”

Story continues below advertisement

That sure sounds like media speak from Jones. After all, why would he want to stick with an organization that didn’t really set him up to succeed in the last two seasons? Not to mention, Jones must look around the league with envy watching teams with more quarterback-friendly offenses.

At this point, a fresh start outside of Foxboro, Mass., feels like the best option for Jones. The Patriots seemingly killed his confidence and spirit, and perhaps a new team will be able to rejuvenate him.