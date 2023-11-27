Patriots’ Mac Jones Details Difficulties Of Playing NFL Quarterback

Mac Jones has heard a different tone in the latest chapter of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

His surprising regression in his third season continued in Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the New York Giants. Jones threw two more interceptions and was pulled for backup Bailey Zappe for the fourth time this season.

After seeing several highs as a Pro Bowl alternate in his rookie year with the Patriots, Jones has struggled to lead one of the league’s most underperforming offenses. In the midst of a lost season, Jones shared that he feels that his job comes with immense challenges.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is the toughest job in sports,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “It’s hard to understand if you haven’t been back there. Everyone would say that that’s played. It’s a really difficult position. That’s why it’s the best position. I understand the frustration. At the end of the day, this is my dream to play quarterback. I want to play better.”

As the third-year passer looks to find some success with the Patriots in the final six weeks of the season, attitude and personal belief serve as starting points for Jones.

“A lot of it is your attitude and your effort,” Jones continued. “When things are not going well, you have to focus on those things. I will do that. I have done that. I will continue to do that. Obviously, the results, like we’ve talked about, haven’t been there.”

Jones looks to get the Patriots a win to start December when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Gillette Stadium in Week 13.