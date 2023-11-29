The Boston Red Sox continue through the offseason in need of starting pitching, especially at the top of the rotation. As the market heats up and the Winter Meetings approach, could they be in on one of the better available pitchers?

Fresh off of his second-career Cy Young award, free agent pitcher Blake Snell remains as one of the top arms on the market this offseason.

In a recent article for The Athletic, MLB insider Jim Bowden connected a hypothetical deal between the two sides on a seven-year, $174 million contract.

Here’s what Bowden had to say on Snell as a fit for the Red Sox:

The Red Sox need to make a splash this winter and must address their biggest need: a top-of-the-rotation starter. Snell, fresh off an NL Cy Young-winning season, would do the trick. He went 14-9 this year with a 2.25 ERA over 32 starts, striking out 234 in 180 innings. (He also issued 99 walks, and became the first pitcher to ever lead his league in both ERA and walks.) He finished the season strong, allowing no runs in five of his last six starts. Snell ranked in the 100th percentile in pitching run value and breaking run value according to Baseball Savant. Opposing batters hit .079 against his curveball, .185 against his changeup and .123 against his slider.

While Snell is not perfect with a high walk rate and doesn’t always eat innings, his dominance on the mound is undeniable. In terms of pure stuff, few pitchers offer the lefty’s dominant repertoire. If Snell is willing to head back to the East Coast, Boston could emerge as a strong fit.

Whether it be Snell or another top arm, the Red Sox move forward to continue the search for a game-changing starting pitcher to enhance the 2024 roster.