The Bruins head into Thursday aiming to break their three-game losing skid, and they could do so with the help of a star player featured on “Predict the Game.”

Boston hosts the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden following a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Those who watch NESN’s broadcast of the matchup can play for the opportunity to win a memorable prize.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during Bruins-Sharks can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand centennial alternate jersey.

NESN’s Bruins-Sharks broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-San Jose and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

