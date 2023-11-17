The Oakland Athletics made the official announcement on Thursday that they will be moving the franchise to Las Vegas.
The following statement was written by Athletics’ managing partner and owner John Fisher and published on the A’s official website:
“I want to express my gratitude to the owners and Commissioner for their thoughtful deliberation and positive votes in favor of our relocation to Las Vegas.
Today marks a significant moment for our franchise, and it’s met with mixed emotions — sadness for this change and excitement for our future. I know this is a hard day for our fans in Oakland. We made sincere efforts to keep our team in Oakland, but unfortunately, it did not work out. I am grateful to the fans who have supported our team throughout the years and the home Oakland provided. The storied history of our franchise includes three cities over the past century: Oakland, along with Kansas City and Philadelphia, will always be part of this franchise’s DNA.
Story continues below advertisement
We are excited to begin this next chapter in Las Vegas. I want to thank the Las Vegas and Nevada community for welcoming us. We will continue to work hard to bring home more championships for our fans and for our new home in Vegas”
As expected, fans were not surprised by the announcement but that didn’t stop them from showing their displeasure on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
With over 1,000 quoted posts and comments, the people of Oakland and fans of the team and baseball, in general, all had something to say regarding the move and nearly every single one of them knew there was nothing they could do to prevent the inevitable but were heartbroken nonetheless.
Story continues below advertisement
The Athletics move from Oakland to Las Vegas is not expected to happen until 2028 but with the club’s lease on the Coliseum expiring at the end of the 2024 season, they will might not have a permanent home for three seasons.
Featured image via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images