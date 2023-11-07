After the Bruins were handed their first regulation loss at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, Boston wanted to make sure they got off to a fast start against the Dallas Stars on Monday night and a pair of rookies did just that.

Midway through the opening frame at American Airlines Arena, rookie forward John Beecher collected the ricochet puck off the glass, skated to the faceoff circle and beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for his first career goal giving the Bruins the 1-0 lead.

Not to be outdone, rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei wanted in on the action when he potted his first career goal to put the Bruins up 2-0 with just over five minutes remaining in the first period.

Danton Heinen worked his way off the boards after being checked by Thomas Harley and hit Lohrei with a crisp pass in the middle of the offensive zone.

The Bruins held the 2-0 lead heading into intermission. Boston successfully killed off Dallas’s lone power play opportunity in the period while outshooting the Stars 14-11.