How David Pastrnak Addressed Bruins In Locker Room After Game 7

David Pastrnak heard Jim Montgomery loud and clear.

Montgomery challenged Pastrnak to step up after the Bruins’ second straight loss, which evened Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with Toronto at three games apiece. And when Saturday night’s Game 7 at TD Garden reached its most critical juncture, it was Pastrnak who shined the brightest.

The four-time All-Star sent the Bruins to the second round of the postseason by scoring less than two minutes into overtime. Pastrnak was recognized for his efforts by Boston teammates after the game, and the star right wing took the moment to deliver a motivational message.

“Great job, boys. Way to come up together yesterday (Friday),” Pastrnak said, per a team-provided video. “We have these big leaders, gave us huge confidence. …Hey, it’s about the next play. You just keep going and grinding and that’s what we did together. We can keep going, and we can win.”

Next on the docket for Pastrnak and company is a second-round showdown with the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers. Given how Boston’s historic 2022-23 season concluded, it’s fair to expect the B’s to play with an extra edge as they try to return to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2019.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.