The Maple Leafs, as they so often do in the Stanley Cup playoffs, came up short Saturday night.
Toronto deserves a great deal of credit for forcing a Game 7 against Boston after the Bruins stormed out to a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. But Sheldon Keefe’s side couldn’t complete the comeback at TD Garden, where the Black and Gold secured a 2-1 overtime win and a ticket to the second round of the postseason.
The Maple Leafs long have been a favorite punching bag for NHL fans on social media. So when Toronto’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Causeway Street, the jokes immediately flooded into X.
The Leafs now turn their focus to an offseason that could feature major changes. The Bruins, meanwhile, are moving onto a second-round matchup with the reigning Eastern Conference champion Panthers.
Story continues below advertisement
Boston will visit Florida for Game 1 of the sides’ best-of-seven series Monday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images