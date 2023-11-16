Why New York Insider Sees Red Sox As Contender For Yoshinobu Yamamoto

As the Boston Red Sox chase elite starting pitching additions this offseason, Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be among the most prized arms of the winter.

The 25-year-old has dazzled on the mound for years in Japan and prepares to take his talents to Major League Baseball once he is posted by the Orix Buffaloes.

Several teams will be competitive in their pursuit of Yamamoto, but one MLB insider noted to keep an eye on Boston.

In a new report assessing the chances of the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, SNY’s Andy Martino listed the Red Sox as a “possibility” for the right-hander.

“Boston is another big market possibility, in part because of Yamamoto’s friendship with Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida,” Martino wrote. “New Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was also said to be highly regarded by Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki when Breslow worked in the Chicago front office.”

While there will be plenty of suitors for arguably the top starting pitcher on the market, those key connections could be major difference-makers for Boston. Breslow looks to make a splash early in his tenure while Yoshida also has ties to another major free agent in two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

As the ballclub pursues major rotation upgrades, Yamamoto remains as the name to watch.