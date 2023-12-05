Army-Navy Preview: Army Enters Rivalry Game Looking To Flip Script

The Army Black Knights (5-6) and Navy Midshipmen (5-6) are in similar positions entering the 124th edition of “America’s Game” at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

This game feels like it means so much more for Army, though.

There’s an obvious reason for that, as the Black Knights can take outright control of the Commander In Chief’s Trophy with a victory over the Middies. In entering this contest without six wins, though, both Army and Navy failed to capture bowl eligibility this season. That means this will be the final game for seniors on both sides, with Army’s class having the chance to become just the third with a winning record in this rivalry since 2000.

Navy has been dominant in this rivalry throughout the 21st century, but Army could completely flip that narrative with a victory Saturday.

It’s been an odd year for the Black Knights, who’ve done anything but find consistency throughout their 5-6 campaign.

Army boasts victories over a pair of good teams in UTSA and Air Force, but somehow dropped a game to a bad UMass team at home during a stretch of five straight losses. It’s been a rollercoaster, and a lot of that has to do with their quarterback play.

Bryson Daily has been the guy under center pretty much all season, and Army’s inconsistency is no surprise when you take a look at what he’s done. Daily has six touchdowns to six interceptions through the air, but has added eight scores on the ground in a season he’s already over 800 rushing yards. He tossed all six touchdowns in a four-game stretch, but the Black Knights finished just 2-2 in that span. In their three wins leading into “America’s Game,” he’s been allowed to throw the ball a total of 16 times.

He’s been the bulk of their offense, with six other players rushing for more than 100 yards and at least one score on the season. The name of the Black Knights’ game is defense, where linebacker Leo Lowin and defensive back Quindrelin Hammonds lead the way. Army has a stout run defense, but has struggled mightily stopping opponent’s through the air. That makes Navy, a team who throws the ball with as much consistency as a pee-wee football team, the perfect opponent.

It’s often said that Army-Navy is a game where records can be thrown out, but that rings especially true as these teams seem to share strengths and weaknesses.

If the Black Knights hope to capture their sixth victory in eight seasons, Daily will need to limit mistakes and allow his defense to do what it does best — stifle the run game.