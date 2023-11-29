Players Thrilled For Army-Navy At Gillette Stadium: ‘No Better Place To Play’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Those familiar with the inner workings said the partnership was more than a decade in the making.

Chet Gladchuk, President of the Naval Academy Athletic Association and Director of Athletics, recalled meeting with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and being blown away by Kraft’s interest in hosting America’s Game. Well, Kraft sold his pitch.

The 2023 edition of Army-Navy is now one week away from Gillette Stadium on Dec. 9. It will mark the first time New England has ever hosted Army-Navy, a rivalry contest that will take place for the 124th time. ESPN’s “College Gameday” also will be in attendance ahead of the event.

Players, coaches and staff members representing both academies are thrilled for the opportunity.

“It’s awesome,” Navy senior captain Jacob Busic said during Army-Navy media day Wednesday. “I mean, obviously, the Belichick name, you know, it’s affiliated with the Navy program. And when you hear (Bill) Belichick and Gillette Stadium you hear wins, you think of winning.

“There’s banners out there, the Super Bowl banners, just the history that the Belichick family has with the Naval Academy, and to be able to play in his stadium, Gillette Stadium, a stadium with so much history. There’s no better place to play this football game.”

Midshipmen senior quarterback Xavier Arline, who hails from Wading River, N.Y., called it an honor to play at the home of the Patriots. Like so many others, Arline watched Tom Brady stack up win after win at Gillette Stadium and always admired how the longtime Patriots quarterback came through for his teammates.

“It’s just so unique,” Arline said. “I don’t think anyone expected it, but we know how much weight this place holds, just in the football world. So it’s an honor to play here.”

Navy senior captain and three-year starting linebacker Will Harbour added: “It’s just amazing. I’ve never been here before, never been to Boston. So it’s such a great opportunity to come here. And just from the walk up here, it’s beautiful. It’s a beautiful stadium, just looks amazing. I’m super excited to see all the fans here, to see what it’s like on that Saturday morning.”

Navy head coach Brian Newberry and the three players also had the chance to chat with Patriots veteran long snapper Joe Cardona on Wednesday. Cardona, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and remains an officer in the reserves, shared that he’s looking forward to having the game at Gillette, as well.