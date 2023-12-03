The Boston Bruins will have the opportunity to redeem themselves against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Sunday night. The contest comes less than one week after the Blue Jackets defeated the Black and Gold in Columbus.

The Bruins enter Sunday having won their last two games, including the first night of their back-to-back Saturday. Boston earned a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are coming off a win of their own against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Fourth-line forward John Beecher and goaltender Jeremy Swayman represent the only changes to Boston’s lineup. Beecher replaces Oskar Steen on Morgan Geekie’s line while Swayman takes over for Linus Ullmark.

Puck drop at TD Garden is set at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (16-4-3)
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — John Beecher

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

BLUE JACKETS (8-13-4)
Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kent Johnson
Patrik Laine — Adam Fantilli — Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov — Dmitri Voronkov — Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov — David Jiricek
Jake Bean — Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

