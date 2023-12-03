The Boston Bruins will have the opportunity to redeem themselves against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Sunday night. The contest comes less than one week after the Blue Jackets defeated the Black and Gold in Columbus.

The Bruins enter Sunday having won their last two games, including the first night of their back-to-back Saturday. Boston earned a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are coming off a win of their own against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Fourth-line forward John Beecher and goaltender Jeremy Swayman represent the only changes to Boston’s lineup. Beecher replaces Oskar Steen on Morgan Geekie’s line while Swayman takes over for Linus Ullmark.

Puck drop at TD Garden is set at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (16-4-3)

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — John Beecher

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

BLUE JACKETS (8-13-4)

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kent Johnson

Patrik Laine — Adam Fantilli — Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov — Dmitri Voronkov — Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov — David Jiricek

Jake Bean — Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

