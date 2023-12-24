Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasted no time helping the B’s get one on the board tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Marchy laid up a huge assist to David Pastrnak on a power play in the first period, allowing Pasta to sink one to the back of Minnesota’s net.

Although Pastrnak and Marchand set the tone early, the B’s couldn’t close it out in Minnesota. They extend their current losing streak to four-straight and look to snap it in their next road game against the Sabres.

