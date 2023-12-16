BOSTON — Jim Montgomery took a step into a time machine before the Boston Bruins hosted the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday night.

With the organization set to honor the Lunch Pail A.C. era as part of Boston’s centennial season, Montgomery did his best to look like Don Cherry, who was known for his bold outfits.

Montgomery sported a flashy, checkered black and gold vest and clearly enjoyed donning a Cherry-inspired look.

“They asked me if I’d wear it and I said, ‘I would be honored to or anything that would resemble him,'” Montgomery said prior to the game.

Jim Montgomery doing his best Don Cherry impression. pic.twitter.com/qzi7IcxaJe — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) December 16, 2023

Cherry coached the Bruins for five seasons from 1974-79, compiling a 231-105-64 record in the regular season and leading them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1978, where they fell to the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins finished first in their division four times under Cherry.

Like Cherry, Montgomery is off to a strong start behind Boston’s bench with 110 wins under his belt.

Montgomery also took time to reflect on the Lunch Pail era and why he thought they were a memorable group in Bruins history.

“Just physical, relentless,” Montgomery said. “I think back to our third period (Friday) night. It seemed like that desperation was part of their DNA every night. It’s why Bruins fans love them.”