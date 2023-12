More From This Article

Bruins Players Get Festive By Sharing Their Favorite Holiday Treats

Ultimate Bruins Show: Do You Fold Your Pizza When You Eat It?

Bruins Players Share National Holidays They Would Start

Ultimate Question Of The Week: First Thing You Do When Hockey Season Ends?

Ultimate Question Of The Week: What Are You Not Good At?

Ultimate Question Of The Week: What Was Your Least Favorite Subject In School?

Ultimate Question of the Week: Which Bruins Player Cleans Up Best?