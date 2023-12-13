Celtics Afforded Valuable Opportunity With NBA Scheduling Quirk

If you’re wondering why the Boston Celtics’ schedule is so weird right now, you’re not the only one.

There’s a method behind the NBA’s madness, however.

It’s difficult to build these schedules, after all, as the league needs to take the availability of arenas, team preferences, network contracts and hundreds of other variables into account. The NBA has also given itself more to think about recently, having made an effort to reduce travel — which leads us to the Celtics’ current stretch.

Boston will play four games in six days but against just two opponents. They not only hosted (and defeated) the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday but will again on Thursday. Then, they’ll stay at TD Garden and host the Orlando Magic on both Friday and Sunday. If that’s confusing, you can check out an easier explanation below.

Celtics at TD Garden

Dec. 12: vs. Cavaliers

Dec. 14: vs. Cavaliers

Dec. 15: vs. Magic

Dec. 17: vs. Magic

The C’s are essentially playing a pair of mini playoff series against two opponents they very well could see this postseason. That’s exactly how they’re approaching these games, as well.

“You have your system, you have what you want to do, and then you have a quick 24-hour turnaround,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Tuesday, per team-provided transcript. “Can you find something that you can adjust to? Can you do something differently?”

If there’s one thing Boston has struggled with in the last year, it’s adjusting to the problems that these two teams specifically present. The Celtics have a combined 3-7 record against the Cavaliers and Magic in the last two seasons, which is their worst regular season record against any two-team combination in the Eastern Conference.

That’s why this stretch is so valuable because we’ve already seen the C’s fight through more adversity in this stretch than they have in previous matchups.

It also serves as a solid litmus test for Mazzulla, who wasn’t exactly lauded for his quick decision-making in the Celtics’ latest playoff series. There were even some willing to place the blame on him for Boston’s failed 0-3 comeback attempt against the Miami Heat in May.

This stretch is all about opportunity, and the Celtics could further prove their standing as an NBA Finals favorite by taking advantage.