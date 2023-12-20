Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart has remained in recovery mode since going down with a sprained ankle on Nov. 14, leaving Memphis in a sinking state in the Western Conference early on this season.

Already working around the 25-game absence of franchise star Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are in desperate need of a boost. Albeit still very young, the season can quickly get away from Memphis before the team finds its stride, but pretty soon, the Grizzlies will have back their gritty, defensive-first guard in Smart.

“Marcus is really close,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said, according to Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “… Somewhere in that Indiana (Pacers) and Atlanta (Hawks) time frame, we’re hopeful that he’ll be back in the lineup then.”

Like the Grizzlies overall, Smart has also struggled in making the transition from Boston to Memphis.

Story continues below advertisement

Known as a leader by example through hustle and determination on both ends of the floor, Smart’s intangibles, which made the 29-year-old a fan-favorite in Boston, haven’t transferred. Memphis has climbed up the ranks, starting the year off as one of the NBA’s most mediocre defenses and going winless through their first six games.

Through 11 games, Smart has averaged 12.5 points and five assists while shooting 42.9% from the field. Yet, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t been able to spread nearly as much energy needed on that end of the floor.