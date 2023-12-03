The New England Patriots have needed a spark on offense for weeks. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, a young receiver briefly looked like the one to provide it.

Tyquan Thornton, between injuries and ineffectiveness, has had big moments mixed in through his first two seasons. In the 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Thornton was right in the middle of the action for the Patriots, with one positive play and one shortcoming.

In the second half, the speedy receiver burst around the edge on a reverse running play, surging downfield for a 39-yard gain for the Patriots.

The long run made up for a missed opportunity in the final minutes of the third quarter. Thornton got behind the defense as quarterback Bailey Zappe launched a pass, looking for his receiver to track it down. The pass fell incomplete as the Patriots squandered a scoring chance.

Bailey Zappe threw up a dime, but Tyquan Thornton could not reel it in. pic.twitter.com/qZkTXEkIK7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

“I feel like we needed that one,” Thornton told reporters after the loss, per NESN’s Zack Cox.

No matter how the play appeared, the Patriots quarterback defended his receiver on the incompletion.

“Tyquan is a great receiver,” Zappe told reporters after the game, per a team-provided video. “We have a great receiver group. We have guys that can go down there and catch the ball. Just gotta give him a chance. There are sometimes where I need to throw a better ball like the deep ball to Tyquan. I led it too far. Maybe if I throw it six inches shorter, that’s a touchdown.”

On a short week, the Patriots look to snap a five-game losing streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.