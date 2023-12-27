JJ Redick Defends Celtics’ Derrick White In All-Star Endorsement

Since the start of the NBA season, former player turned analyst JJ Redick has been one of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White’s greatest supporters.

Redick believes that White still shines on a team of superstars with fellow starters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. From his shooting to perimeter defense, White has lived up to the praise this season as an exceptional player for the Celtics.

The 29-year-old is averaging 16.6 points per game, 5.2 assists per game and 3.9 rebounds per game. Most recently on Christmas Day, White poured in 18 points to help the Celtics beat the Lakers in a 126-115 victory.

With White’s further emergence in his second full season with the Celtics, Redick believes that the Boston guard has shown enough to earn an All-Star selection.

Derrick White is an All-Star — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) December 26, 2023

Based on some comments, “role players” have never made all-star games before…. https://t.co/4FhIB4fleY — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) December 26, 2023

While most All-Star consideration with the Celtics will likely revolve around Tatum and Brown, White’s growth certainly makes him a name to watch for February festivities.

White and the Celtics return home to TD Garden to host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.