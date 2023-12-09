Patriots, Celebrities Flood Gillette Stadium For Army-Navy Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Army and Navy arrived at Gillette Stadium on Saturday ready to make history, as the 124th edition of America’s Game would be the first held in New England.

If that didn’t get the stars out, we don’t know what would.

It was obvious the New England Patriots would be in attendance, as they served as unofficial hosts for the game. Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick each made their presence felt, strolling the sidelines pregame. Belichick even took time to speak with CBS’ Jenny Dell prior to kickoff.

The Army-Navy Game has a special importance for Bill Belichick.



He spoke about the impact of the rivalry and growing up around @NavyFB with @JennyDell_. pic.twitter.com/9d0eGOrkm2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

Belichick and Kraft also made appearances on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” which featured its usual cast of characters including Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso. Belichick was unusually chatty in his role as celebrity guest picker, while Kraft’s appearance had a tad more awkwardness.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick took a page out of Coach’s book and brought his own headgear 😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ttcth1EAP5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 9, 2023

There were some former Patriots in the audience, as well, with Rob Gronkowski making his presence felt in a way only he knows how. He was in the same company as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who hosted his own show across the street.

It was quite the afternoon for Army and Navy, with plenty of excitement still to come following kickoff.