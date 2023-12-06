Luis Severino departed the New York Yankees and signed a one-year deal with the crosstown New York Mets last week. But the Mets apparently weren’t the only rival of the Bronx Bombers interested in the veteran right-hander.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported Wednesday the Boston Red Sox also were kicking the tires on Severino. McCaffrey reported the Red Sox held a video conference with the 29-year-old, but never got to the point of negotiating a deal.

Severino signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Mets.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has confirmed Boston intends to add pitching, and specifically starting pitching, this offseason. The Red Sox on Tuesday night acquired three hurlers in a trade that sent outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Yankees.

The organization’s interest in Severino, who pitched in 19 games each of the last two seasons due to injuries, indicates Boston could try and build their staff in a variety of ways, as McCaffrey wrote.