Bill Belichick and Sean McDermott have shared several postgame embraces in recent years after battles between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

After Sunday’s 27-21 win for the Bills over the Patriots, the two coaches had a rather extended hug and conversation on the field in western New York.

Extended embrace from Bill Belichick to Sean McDermott postgame. (The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Belichick three games for that errant elbow.) pic.twitter.com/2hHQVXBeFw — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 31, 2023

McDermott is 6-8 in 14 regular season matchups against Belichick since taking over with the Bills. With spiraling speculation about Belichick’s future, the Buffalo head coach reiterated his respect for a division rival.

“I have a ton of respect for Coach in that regard,” McDermott said after the game, per team-provided video. “His guys fought today. It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a tough game. It was a cordial, professional handshake and exchange of words and respect.”

Belichick enters a potentially consequential season finale in Week 18 for the Patriots against the New York Jets.