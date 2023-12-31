Bill Belichick and Sean McDermott have shared several postgame embraces in recent years after battles between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

After Sunday’s 27-21 win for the Bills over the Patriots, the two coaches had a rather extended hug and conversation on the field in western New York.

McDermott is 6-8 in 14 regular season matchups against Belichick since taking over with the Bills. With spiraling speculation about Belichick’s future, the Buffalo head coach reiterated his respect for a division rival.

“I have a ton of respect for Coach in that regard,” McDermott said after the game, per team-provided video. “His guys fought today. It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a tough game. It was a cordial, professional handshake and exchange of words and respect.”

Belichick enters a potentially consequential season finale in Week 18 for the Patriots against the New York Jets.

