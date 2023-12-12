New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has taken the NFL world by storm.

And on “Monday Night Football,” it was DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato joining him in the spotlight.

Stellato, who is a Salem, Mass. native, quickly gained fame prior to New York’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium for his appearance on the sideline while standing next to DeVito. Stellato was in a dapper suit and hat that resembled more of an Italian mob boss than a sports agent.

But given DeVito’s Italian heritage, which has propelled him into being a football sensation, it felt completely on-brand.

There is a 99% chance that there’s cutlets in Tommy Devito’s agent's bag. pic.twitter.com/IaJnNIiAqP — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023

After that, the camera was on Stellato for the rest of the game. He watched the contest from the stands next to DeVito’s father. The two hilariously exchanged kisses on the cheek following one Giants touchdown and did DeVito’s hand celebration known as the ma che vuoi in Italian.

DeVito has gone from an obscure undrafted rookie to the face of the Giants this season, and it appears his agent is on a similar path now.