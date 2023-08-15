Kristaps Porzingis confirmed Tuesday he will not represent the Latvian men’s national basketball team at the upcoming FIBA World Cup as he deals with plantar fasciitis.

Porzingis said his decision was made with the help of both the Latvian medical staff and coaching staff, as well as the Boston Celtics organization.

Here’s the translation of Porzingis’ social media post:

“It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup.

After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.

This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team — with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.

Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can.“

Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023

Porzingis’ post on X, formerly known as Twitter, came shortly after Basket News reported he would not participate. Just last week, however, the Latvian national team denied Porzingis suffered an injury.

Chances are Celtics fans won’t be thrilled to hear about the injury, especially since many were not happy to initially hear Porzingis would be competing in the exhibition tournament.

However, Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico reported Tuesday the injury is not expected to impact Porzingis’ stint with the Celtics. Amico wrote Porzingis is likely to be ready for Boston’s training camp.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards this offseason in a three-team trade that resulted in Marcus Smart landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.