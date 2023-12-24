Why Joe Mazzulla Didn’t View Rout Of Clippers As ‘Statement Win’

The Celtics beat the brakes off a talented Clippers team Saturday, but Joe Mazzulla didn’t believe the game said a ton about his team.

Boston enjoyed its second straight offensive explosion at Crypto.com Arena, where the Eastern Conference’s top team poured in 145 points and topped Los Angeles by 37. It marked consecutive blowout victories for the Celtics, who trounced the Kings by 25 in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Saturday’s contest offered a reminder that Boston might be the NBA’s toughest team to beat when it’s executing on both ends of the floor. But Mazzulla doesn’t believe the Celtics made that statement — or any other — against the Clippers.

“I do not consider it a statement win,” Mazzulla told reporters, per MassLive. “I consider it an opportunity where we played well, and an opportunity to figure out where we didn’t play well. We left a lot on the table as far as our execution and the things we want to accomplish, so I do not consider it a statement win.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mazzulla clearly believes his team is capable of kicking up to a higher gear, which is a scary thought for the rest of the NBA. And if the Celtics consistently maximize their potential moving forward, there’s a good chance they’ll be playing in June.

Boston will try to end its West Coast road trip on a high note Christmas Day when it visits the Los Angeles Lakers.