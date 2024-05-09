David Pastrnak was ready and willing to go outside his comfort zone and step up for Bruins teammates Wednesday night.

However, Boston’s premier goal scorer knows he didn’t put his best foot forward in a space he rarely occupies.

Pastrnak, playing in his ninth NHL season, logged only the second fight of his career in the Bruins’ Game 2 loss to the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The four-time All-Star wasn’t actively looking to brawl, but he accepted the challenge in the third period when Matthew Tkachuk came calling.

Tkachuk, who’s far more prone to fight, got the better of his counterpart, including a cheap shot that drew the ire of Jim Montgomery. Pastrnak after the game didn’t make much of the scrap, but he did note how he didn’t set himself up for success.

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins

Why David Pastrnak Gave Ex-NHL Tough Guy ‘Goosebumps’ With Fight

by Mike Cole 3 Min Read

Jim Montgomery ‘Failing’ Team In This Area, Bruins Coach Says

by Sean T. McGuire 1 Min Read

Bruins Make Roster Move After Game 2 Loss Against Panthers

by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Min Read

“I’m not a very experienced fighter,” Pastrnak told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I fell down, it’s on me. I wish I approached it a little better, but as I said, I haven’t been in many of those.”

As far as the Bruins are concerned, the result of the fight probably didn’t matter much. Pastrnak’s competitiveness alone clearly left an impression on teammates, which could pay dividends Friday night when Boston hosts Florida for Game 3.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Although Montgomery isn’t expecting any spillover in the series’ first game at TD Garden, we shouldn’t be surprised if things get very chippy again between these Atlantic Division rivals.

More Bruins:

Even Matthew Tkachuk Gave David Pastrnak Flowers After Game 2 Fight

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images