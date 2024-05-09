David Pastrnak entered Wednesday night’s game with only one career NHL fight under his belt, but the Bruins star was ready to rumble at Amerant Bank Arena.

Pastrnak’s bout with Matthew Tkachuk was the main event of a string of fisticuffs in Game 2 between Boston and Florida. After watching several Bruins teammates receive 10-minute misconducts earlier in the third period, Pastrnak accepted a challenge from Tkachuk and dropped the gloves.

The four-time All-Star was spotted chatting with Jim Montgomery on the Boston bench before signaling to Tkachuk that he was ready to go. But as he revealed to the media after the Bruins’ 6-1 loss, Pastrnak wasn’t asking his head coach for the green light to fight.

“I just told him that I was going on the ice,” Pastrnak told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I didn’t ask him.”

Montgomery confirmed Pastrnak didn’t ask him for permission to fight Tkachuk. The 2023 Jack Adams Award winner was “proud” to see the ninth-year pro answer the bell, as it showcased the type of competitiveness Montgomery wants to see across his club.

Pastrnak and the Bruins sent a message to the Panthers with their willingness to drop the gloves, but the aggressiveness probably served Boston’s own psyche just as much. The B’s should look to be the aggressor Friday night when they host Tkachuk and company for Game 3.