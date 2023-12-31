No first-round draft pick hopes to play for three different NFL teams before the end of his rookie contract, but Jalen Reagor is glad he landed with the Patriots.

The fourth-year wide receiver explained after Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills why he “really” enjoys playing for New England.

“I really love it, honestly, because it keeps me focused,” Reagor told reporters at Highmark Stadium. “I’m still young. I’m only 24. I turn 25 Jan. 2. This organization has a lot of structure, and for a young player like myself to focus, and all these great coaches around here — (Bill) O’Brien, Coach (Bill) Belichick, Joe Judge, Troy Brown — it’s just a good learning experience.”

Reagor, who was drafted 21st overall by Philadelphia in 2020, is a depth player in one of the NFL’s worst receiving corps. But the TCU product recently found a niche as a productive kick returner.

Against the Bills, Reagor returned Tyler Bass’ opening kickoff 98 yards for the Patriots’ first kick-return touchdown since 2018.

It was Reagor’s first trip to the end zone since October 2022, when he was playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota cut him this summer, and he joined the Patriots’ practice squad, eventually earning a promotion to the 53-man roster in late October. He’s averaging 34.3 yards per kick return on six attempts since replacing Ty Montgomery in that role.

Reagor also hauled in a 39-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday to set up a fourth-quarter touchdown, though an earlier miscommunication between him and Zappe resulted in a Bills pick-six.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve and DeVante Parker exiting Sunday’s game with a ribs injury, Reagor should see ample playing time in next Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets.

“Just finish strong,” the wideout told reporters. “This is the last year on my rookie deal, so I’m just earning my keep, and whatever happens, happens.”