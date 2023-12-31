Why Patriots Great Blamed Receiver For Bailey Zappe Pick-Six

Jalen Reagor opened Sunday’s game in Buffalo with a kickoff return for a touchdown. But a mental error by the New England Patriots receiver later in the first half resulted in a big play for the Bills.

A miscommunication between Reagor and quarterback Bailey Zappe allowed cornerback Rasul Douglas to intercept a Zappe pass and return it 40 yards for a touchdown.

It was the third INT of the afternoon for Zappe, but former Patriots running back James White blamed the turnover on Reagor, not the QB.

“That one is on the receiver!” the three-time Super Bowl champion wrote on the X platform. “Have to run your (sight) adjust.”

Story continues below advertisement

That one is on the receiver! Have to run your site adjust https://t.co/kMNiMKnHb0 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 31, 2023

Zappe, who faced immediate pressure from the blitzing Bills defense, tried to fire a quick pass to Reagor in the left flat. Reagor, however, did not break off his route. He kept running, giving Douglas a clear lane to the football.

The Patriots turned the ball over a total of four times in the first half, but spirited play from their defense kept New England in the game. Zappe led a touchdown drive after Douglas’ pick-six, and the Bills led 20-14 at halftime.