The Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways in a matchup with the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

It’s been a rough trip to the West Coast for Boston so far, as its seen Matthew Poitras, Brandon Carlo and Linus Ullmark all go down with injuries during the first two games of the trip. If you’re wondering how things could get worse, look no further than the fact the Bruins lost both of those games, as well.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced each of those players are “day-to-day” with their injuries and would continue travelling with the B’s. Brandon Carlo was placed on injured reserve shortly after Montgomery spoke.

In hopes of returning to the win column, Boston will do some shuffling of the lineup. Parker Wotherspoon will remain on defense, while Jesper Boqvist moves up to pivot David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. Jakub Lauko will slot in with James van Riemsdyk and Johnny Beecher on the fourth line.

Jeremy Swayman will return to net, with Brandon Bussi getting the call to back him up.

The Bruins and Golden Knights are scheduled to drop the puck at 10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-8-8)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — Jesper Boqvist — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Johnny Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Mason Lohrei

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-13-5)

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Chandler Stephenson — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Tobias Bjornfot — Nicolas Roy — Grigori Denisenko

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Lukas Cormier

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera