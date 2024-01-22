Two of the top teams in the National Hockey League will take the ice at TD Garden on Monday night as the Boston Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets.

Boston, which has won its last four games including a dominant 9-4 result against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, ranks second in the league in points (65). Winnipeg, which is coming off back-to-back wins including an overtime verdict against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, is just one point behind (64).

The Black and Gold have two lineup changes from their recent win.

Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes after Linus Ullmark made his long-awaited return Saturday. Additionally, Parker Wotherspoon will replace Kevin Shattenkirk on the third defensive pairing.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (28-8-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

WINNIPEG JETS (30-10-3)

Kyle Connor — Adam Lowry — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Dominic Toninato — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck