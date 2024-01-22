Two of the top teams in the National Hockey League will take the ice at TD Garden on Monday night as the Boston Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets.
Boston, which has won its last four games including a dominant 9-4 result against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, ranks second in the league in points (65). Winnipeg, which is coming off back-to-back wins including an overtime verdict against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, is just one point behind (64).
The Black and Gold have two lineup changes from their recent win.
Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes after Linus Ullmark made his long-awaited return Saturday. Additionally, Parker Wotherspoon will replace Kevin Shattenkirk on the third defensive pairing.
Story continues below advertisement
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (28-8-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jesper Boqvist — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon
Story continues below advertisement
Jeremy Swayman
WINNIPEG JETS (30-10-3)
Kyle Connor — Adam Lowry — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Dominic Toninato — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images