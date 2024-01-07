The Boston Bruins brace for a match against the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning. At the forefront of Tampa’s offense sits the current NHL points leader, Nikita Kucherov.

Not too far behind Kucherov is Boston’s very own, David Pastrnak. The B’s winger boasts 53 points on the season so far, and sits third on the NHL points leaderboard. With both teams expected to make a splash tonight, will Pastrnak climb his way closer to Kucherov’s top seat?

