The Boston Bruins ended their four-game, western road trip with a massive 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, ending a three-game losing skid.
Forward Trent Frederic has been making a statement for himself during the month of January as he now has three goals and one assist in just seven games.
Frederic helped propel the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Blues on Saturday night as he recorded two shots on goal, two hits, and won five-out-of-four faceoffs on the night.
