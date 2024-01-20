This season’s Boston Celtics have nothing but love for one another, and that emotion was on full display during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden on Friday night.

Up 74-69 with just under five minutes to play in the quarter, Kristaps Porzingis hit Derrick White with a cross-court pass. The Celtics guard drove to the basket and hit the 8-foot jumper as he was knocked to the court by Michael Porter Jr.

Porzingis walked over to his teammate, and instead of reaching a hand out to help his teammate up off the floor, he took the opportunity to show him some love.

Porzingis planted a kiss right on top of White’s head, sending the 29-year-old into hysterical laughter.

Story continues below advertisement

White would hit the free throw, completing the three-point play as Celtics fans broke out into an “MVP” chant following the play.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Boston fell to Denver 102-100, ending their home win streak at 20. White led the Celtics scorers with 24 points. He grabbed three rebounds to go along with five assists, two steals and one block.

More Celtics:

Celtics Fans Will Love Clip Of Kristaps Porzingis Kissing Derrick White

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with my Bruins knowledge so much, he asked me if I knew I was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images