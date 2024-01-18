Jaylen Brown Reveals Origin Of Viral Celtics Team Picture

The Celtics were the best team in the NBA at the halfway point of the regular season, but they didn’t have many moments to enjoy with each other during their path to trying to win the franchise’s 18th title.

That changed when Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis on Tuesday posted a picture of the team on the plane after Boston beat the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

There really wasn’t anything that stood out significantly — perhaps Sam Hauser revealing himself as a Green Bay Packers fan — but it was a nice team-bonding gesture that fans also enjoyed. Jaylen Brown on Wednesday revealed how the moment came together.

“I think I was like halfway sleep and I think it was like JT’s idea,” Brown told reporters, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “We’ve seen some other teams do it and stuff like that. Nah, we haven’t done it in a long time. Maybe since like my rookie year we haven’t had a picture like that.

“So Oshae (Brissett is) nice with the camera so we took the pic and just capture some moments. You never know how things may go in this league and it’s a group that we enjoy being around each other, so it’s a nice picture.”

Boston reached a perfect 20-0 home record after its win over the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden on Thursday, and the Celtics will hope to continue their dominant run Friday in a potential NBA Finals preview when they play the Denver Nuggets.