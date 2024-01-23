Jayson Tatum treated Grant Williams like an annoying little brother during their time together on the Boston Celtics.

And when the friends met as opponents for the first time Monday night, it offered Tatum an opportunity to pick on Williams and the Celtics star seized that chance in a big way.

Williams tried to get off a half-court heave as time expired at the end of the first half, but Tatum sized up the shot the entire way and delivered an emphatic rejection as the ball got launched into the stands.

Tatum was asked following Boston’s 119-110 road win over the Mavericks if he tried to put a little extra on his block because it was Williams and Tatum gave a candid response.

“Yeah, I tried to kick that (expletive). I ain’t going to lie,” Tatum told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston.

That was cold, Jayson 😭 pic.twitter.com/edH2w46xSu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2024

Tatum also had a few choice words for Williams following his swat and they weren’t exactly kid friendly.

“I can’t repeat what I said,” Tatum said. “But it was all friendly, competitive nature. But I had to get that one off.”

Tatum’s defensive intensity wasn’t just reserved for Williams. He played a role in making sure Mavericks stars Luka Donic and Kyrie Irving had somewhat inefficient nights. Doncic netted 33 points, but hit just 12-of-30 shots while Irving scored 23 after going 9-for-20 from the field.

“Those are two of the best scorers in the league, so it’s a guard your yard thing, prideful defensive effort,” Tatum said. “We all had to be on a string together as a unit because those guys can score with the best of them. If you’re not careful, the game can get out of hand. But we did a good job just trying to make it tough. That’s the most you can do.”

Tatum’s defensive showing was coupled with a strong offensive output as he netted a game-high 39 points on 11-for-21 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to push Boston’s NBA-best record to 34-10.

Williams, who the Celtics dealt to the Mavericks this offseason, hardly made a whimper against his former team. He hit just one shot in 18 minutes to finish with two points, three rebounds and two assists.