The Boston Celtics arrived in South Beach on a mission for their Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Boston came out hot, leading the Heat 113-90 after three quarters in a standout performance in Miami. While the Celtics were winning big on the scoreboard, the team had what could be a significant loss.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and left the game in the third quarter and was listed as doubtful to return.

Kristaps Porzingis has suffered an ankle sprain vs. Heat. He is doubtful to return… pic.twitter.com/Q3RY0bQXo9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2024

While the Celtics have plenty to keep playing for, losing Porzingis and risking further injury is a consequential matter. Since joining Boston over the summer, Porzingis has been excellent, averaging 19.5 points per game and providing a force for the Celtics at both ends of the floor.

Porzingis did return to the bench after limping to the locker room at Kaseya Center.

The Celtics look to close out the win and hope for a quick recovery in a best-case scenario for Porzingis.