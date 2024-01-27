Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Sidelined Despite ‘Not Too Bad’ Injury

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis described his ankle injury as “not too bad” on Thursday, but it’s bad enough to keep him out of action for at least one game.

He’ll just have to hope the absence doesn’t last much longer.

Porzingis was ruled out of the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday due to a left ankle sprain he suffered just two days prior, the team announced. It will be his 13th game missed this season.

The injury originally looked like a terrifying dose of reality, as the 28-year-old left Boston’s blowout victory over the Miami Heat after landing on Bam Adebayo’s foot and rolling his ankle. Porzingis admitted it looked worse than it was, saying he was “feeling pretty good” just moments following the conclusion of the game.

It shouldn’t be an extended absence, but Boston might want to consider resting Porzingis up as it still has 10 games remaining before the NBA All-Star break.