Kristaps Porzingis ‘Feeling Pretty Good’ After Celtics Injury Scare

The Boston Celtics cruised to victory in Miami on Thursday night with a 143-110 win, though that didn’t come without a legitimate injury scare.

In the third quarter of the blowout win, Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and limped off the court. In a positive development for Boston, Porzingis did return to the bench for the conclusion of the game in good spirits.

After the win, the Boston center did not seem too worried about the injury.

“Not too bad,” Porzingis told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It got me pretty good in the moment. I’m feeling pretty good now.”

Porzingis shared that he could’ve physically re-entered the game if needed. Instead, he got the chance to rest with the Celtics’ lead well in hand. Before exiting the contest, Porzingis tallied 19 points with four rebounds in 21 minutes.

“We just had an answer for everything tonight,” Porzingis added. “The schedule was not in their favor, having a back-to-back. We understand that. Offensively, what we did tonight, that was a step forward we took for ourselves. We look forward to keep developing that chemistry we have this season.”

Porzingis looks to be available when the Celtics host the Clippers at TD Garden on Saturday night.