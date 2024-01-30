Zion Williamson didn’t have much experience playing in Boston, but Monday night’s Celtics-Pelicans matchup allowed the 23-year-old to step foot on the TD Garden parquet for the second time ever.

It had been three years since Williamson last played in Boston, and suffered a right thumb sprain during a Pelicans victory over the Celtics. Now back for a long-awaited return in Beantown, Williamson didn’t disappoint in putting on a show, nor did Boston in the eyes of the 2019 No. 1 overall draft selection.

“This is a dope-ass arena,” Williamson told reporters. per CLNS Media. “Playing here and their fanbase shows them a lot of love. When you’re in an environment like this, your basketball blood can’t help but come out.”

The big-bodied Pelicans forward dropped 26 points, shooting 11-of-18, scoring exclusively from inside the perimeter. Williamson made it a nightmare at times for Boston’s defense, also grabbing four rebounds and three assists plus two steals in the 118-112 Celtics victory.

Boston played spoiler in a near-dominant showing versus the NBA-best Celtics (36-11) from the Pelicans. New Orleans coughed up a 17-point lead and didn’t make up for it during a nail-biting finish with the Celtics in the fourth quarter, allowing Derrick White — who scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the final frame — to take over at the driver’s seat and lead the way.

Williamson also acknowledged the mentorship ties to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who like Williamson, came from Duke University.

“He’s been a great dude, that’s been since day 1,” Williamson said. “… Right before my freshman year, he came back and it was me, JT, Amile Jefferson and Cam Reddish. JT and Amile kind of took us around Durham (North Carolina) and showed us the little local spots so from day 1, JT’s been solid.”

Williamson followed Tatum’s footsteps, spending just a single season with the Blue Devils before leaping to the NBA. Both veterans played under the great coach Mike Krzyzewski, and were among the headliner talents in their respective draft classes — Tatum was picked third overall in 2018.

The Celtics and Pelicans will meet again for one last time in the regular season, on March 30 in New Orleans.