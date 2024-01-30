Celtics NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges

Former Boston Celtics guard and 2008 NBA champion Rajon Rondo had a run-in with the law Sunday.

Rondo, 37, was arrested in Indiana for an unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, WDRB-TV reported Monday night. The charges are all misdemeanors.

Rondo was pulled over for a traffic violation and Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told WDRB-TV that troopers searched Rondo’s car after smelling marijuana and found a gun in his possession. Rondo was taken to jail in Jackson County, Ind. and posted bond.

This isn’t Rondo’s first encounter with law enforcement in recent years. Rondo was involved in an ugly incident in May of 2022 when he reportedly pulled a gun on the mother of his kids and threatened to kill her in front of them. Rondo had an emergency protective order filed against him, but later had it dismissed after the “parties reached an agreement,” per ESPN.

Rondo played on nine teams across 16 NBA seasons and last suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. Rondo’s longest stint came with the Celtics, where he spent nine seasons from 2006-2014.

Rondo was around the Celtics earlier this season as he attended a practice in October.